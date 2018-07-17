ELECTION LIVE BLOG: Follow us as the results roll in …

WHNT News 19 is bringing you live coverage from across the state. Follow along with all the updates on the candidates in the 2018 Primary Runoff Election.
Our numbers so far, 2 percent in — statewide — Marshall up 22 points on King, Ainsworth up 4 on Cavanaugh, Pate leads Dial by 10 points.
Five percent of the vote in in Madison County — Marshall way up on King, Ainsworth up 17 points on Cavanaugh. Dem Senate race is 58 votes for Barros, 38 votes for Willis.
Candidates making short appearances at watch parties. I keep clicking on returns to see where things stand, so I wonder what literally can distract a candidate on a night like this, when all they want to do is hit refresh.
Just six weeks ago the big question was whether Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle could force Gov. Kay Ivey into a runoff. That didn’t happen, but it would have been a very interesting six weeks leading up to tonight.
WHNT News 19’s super-super early results show Lt. Gov race as the closest, Marshall with early solid lead over King.
Also, lots of money spent. Steve Marshall has spent $3 million trying to keep AG seat, opponent Troy King spent $2m. Both Lt. Gov candidates Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and Will Ainsworth spent over $2m, with Ainsworth lending his campaign $1m.
Again, it’s been a bit of a strange runoff campaign. AG candidate accused current AG of taking illegal campaign money. Lt. Gov candidate does ad discusses rival’s theft of $15k worth of plastic tigers 16 years ago and AG Commissioner candidate dredges up 30 year old allegation of spousal abuse against rival. Wife appears in allege abuser’s ad, calls original ad a lie.
Of less interest in Madison County, but interesting statewide is the GOP runoff for the Montgomery area U.S. House seat currently held by Martha Roby. She’s facing former Montgomery Mayor Bobby Bright.
In Madison County, there’s a runoff in the District 7 AL Senate race. The seat has been held by Sen. Paul Sanford, he chose not to run again. Republican Sam Givhan won his primary. Now, Democrats Deborah Barros and Deidra Willis are vying for the chance to face him in November.
So, the ballot on the GOP side is pretty interesting. There’s races for Lt. Gov., Attorney General, AG Commissioner, and nominations for the AL Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals and Civil Appeals. Basically, a lot of what happens in the state in the future, will begin taking shape tonight.
We’ve got folks on the scene …
Here we go … not a lot of races tonight, but likely the leading contender to soon be a heartbeat or scandal away from the Governor’s office. And what’s been a tough race for the GOP nomination for Attorney General, sets up an interesting race for November.