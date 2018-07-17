Construction to begin on North Memorial Parkway overpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A new construction project is in the works on North Memorial Parkway, one ALDOT says will greatly reduce traffic and improve safety.

The new overpass will be on the north end of the parkway going over Mastin Lake Road.

"Once you take the vast majority of that traffic out of the equation, because it's on the mainline just overpassing, once you take that out it really improves the efficiency of an intersection," said Seth Burkett, with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Burkett said right now they are acquiring right of ways for the project.

"We've got some relocation of businesses and homes so that is a pretty lengthy process," he said.

He said then they will relocate utilities, and move onto construction hopefully around this time next year. He said the overpass will also reduce delays from congestion around the intersection.

"The heavy traffic flow can just bypass that intersection completely. Which can lead to improvements in safety and it certainly speeds up the drive for motorists."

The project is estimated to cost $34-million. Burkett said in total there will be about one mile of new mainline and service roads, as well as sidewalks and multi-use paths.

Once construction on the project starts, Burkett estimates it will take about two years to complete and should be open to drivers completed by 2021.