Authorities confirm one dead, one critically injured in wreck in Hazel Green

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One person was killed, another was critically injured in a one-vehicle wreck on Manley Road near Walnut Grove Road in Hazel Green on Tuesday.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster says that emergency crews went to the crash around 6:43 p.m. He confirmed that a male, the driver of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Emergency crews transported another male to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition.

State Troopers are investigating the crash.