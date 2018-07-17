13th annual Alabama sales tax holiday set for July 20-22

Alabama’s 13th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, and ends at midnight Sunday, July 22, 2018, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s four percent sales or use tax.

The Tax Holiday is aimed at helping students and teachers get school supplies for a lower price.

The tax holiday was previously held in the first half of August, but lawmakers voted to move the holiday so students and teachers could save before school begins.

Local governments can choose to participate in the program, and so far 319 municipalities are participating.

Some items like furniture and magazines are still taxable and local sales tax may apply.

Tax-free purchases during the holiday include clothing priced at $100 or less, school supplies valued at $50 or less, books that cost $30 or less and computers and computer equipment with a selling price of $750 or less.

For more information, which localities are participating and a list of tax-exempt items visit the Department of Revenue’s website.

Tennessee is holding their annual sales tax holiday on Friday, July 27 until Sunday, July 29. You can find more information on the Tennessee Departement of Revenue website.