Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder suicide

Limestone County, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder suicide at a residence in Elkmont.

WHNT News 19’s crew on the scene says the crime scene is at the dead end of a dirt road just off of Hwy 99, near Section Line Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man who had been shot to death in his car as he pulled into the carport. Deputies believe the shooter took his own life after killing the other man.

UPDATE: About 0018 hrs a female subject called 911 and advised 2 subjects were shot and both were dead in the 23000 block of Hwy 99. Deputies discovered Jason Wooldridge and John Few deceased with gunshot wounds. Currently investigated as a murder-suicide. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 16, 2018

The exact details leading up to the shooting are still unclear. Deputies say the victim lived at the home with his girlfriend and the shooter is related to her.