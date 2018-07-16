JCSO: Bridgeport man and woman face drug-related charges after authorities find methamphetamine

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports Monday authorities arrested and charged a Bridgeport man and woman with two drug-related charges, each after they were found with methamphetamine.

Jimmy Lynn Wilson, 57, and Cheryl Gwen Terry, 53, face a Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charge, according to JCSO. Wilson also faces Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, while Terry is charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine.

Authorities say deputies with the Office and Bridgeport Police obtained a search warrant for 11th Street Saturday after officers received calls of a suspicious activity. Upon arrival, officers say they smelled meth and contacted the county’s Narcotics Units for help. They found the drug and other articles.

Jackson County’s arrest records show Wilson and Terry, both, had a bond of $5,300 and posted bail a day later.

More arrests are expected to be made in this case.