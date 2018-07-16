× Governor Ivey: BAE Systems to add $45.5 million expansion in Huntville, create hundreds of new jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama governor announced Monday a global defense contractor “will create a substantial number of jobs and add new capabilities at its operations in the Rocket City.

Governor Kay Ivey’s Office said BAE Systems plans to expand its building with a $45.5 million project which will create hundreds of new jobs.

“BAE Systems’ decision to carry out this significant expansion project in Huntsville is a powerful testament to the expertise that makes Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ an aerospace hub,” Governor Ivey said, in a release.

This announcement was after another North Alabama company announced its own similar plans.

BAE Systems is a global defense, aerospace and security company with more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations in 30 U.S. states, according to the release.