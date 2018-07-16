FCC Chairman calls for hearing on Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Media deal, has “serious concerns”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai announced Monday that he has “serious concerns” with “certain station divestitures” in the purchase of Tribune Media Company by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The chairman said he has called for a hearing on the matter in front of an administrative law judge.

“The evidence we’ve received suggests that certain station divestitures that have been proposed to the FCC would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law,” Pai said in his statement. He said the FCC is not allowed to approve a transaction with those types of “disputed issues,” citing the Communications Act.

Tribune, which owns WHNT News 19, declined to comment on Monday’s announcement.

Sinclair had not issued a statement on today’s FCC comments, as of 1:45 p.m. CDT.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel released a statement Monday in favor of the review:

“Today’s announcement is welcome. As I have noted before, too many of this agency’s media policies have been custom built to support the business plans of Sinclair Broadcasting. With this hearing designation order, the agency will finally take a hard look at its proposed merger with Tribune. This is overdue and favoritism like this needs to end. I have voted to approve.”

Sinclair and Tribune announced the approximately $3.9 billion dollar deal in May of 2017 with a unanimous approval by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

The deal needed FCC approval, but Sinclair expressed confidence about its direction.

“The Tribune stations are highly complementary to Sinclair’s existing footprint and will create a leading nationwide media platform that includes our country’s largest markets,” Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley said in announcing the deal.

FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly issued a response Monday saying he would likely support the hearing designation order, but with stipulations. He said the administrative law judge process is in need of “significant” reform including setting “sufficient and defined timelines” for those orders.

“As an initial matter, I largely refrain from discussing adjudicatory proceedings. However, since it appears that the document has been provided

to the press by someone, I believe comment is warranted. In general, I have long stated that parties to merger applications are entitled to an answer

from the Commission and have expressed deep objections to blindly sending decisions to the Commission’s Administrative Law Judge (ALJ). Accordingly, I believe that to the extent there are HDOs, to garner my support they must include sufficient and defined timelines for the ALJ to conduct and process a hearing. If included in the Sinclair/Tribune HDO, I am inclined to support it. The ALJ process is in need of significant reforms, including putting an end to the interminable hearing.”

As of Monday afternoon, a statement has not been provided by FCC commissioner, Brendan Carr.

You can read the chairman’s full statement below: