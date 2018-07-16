× Decatur police charge man in connection to robbery of local bank

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police officers arrested a man Friday in connection with the robbery of a local bank. Officials charged 36-year-old Terence Djuan Powers with first-degree robbery.

According to the police report, officers were sent to CB&S Bank on 6th Avenue SE around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Powers was found and arrested later that day at 6:00 p.m. according to officials.

Powers is was booked in the Morgan County Jail and is being held on $60,000 bond.