× FPD: Daniel Spurgeon back in Lauderdale County

FLORENCE, Ala. — Police say a man is behind bars Monday where he awaits prosecution for child sex abuse charges.

Daniel W. Spurgeon, 49 of 653 South Seminary Street, is in Lauderdale County Detention Center this morning, according to Florence Police Department. He and his wife stand accused of abusing adopted and foster children in their custody, in addition to a significant development which happened July 13.

He was transported to LCDC over the weekend from Lee County, Florida.

Arrest records show no bond has been set.