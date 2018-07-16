× BREAKING: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office fires four corrections officers, charged with promoting prison contraband

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed four jailers were arrested and charged on Monday morning for promoting prison contraband. During Wednesday’s search of the jail, deputies discovered how cell phones and tobacco products were getting into the jail.

They have posted a $500 bond each, the sheriff’s office said. That makes five jailers charged with promoting prison contraband in a week.

WHNT News 19 confirmed earlier the four corrections officers who no longer work at the jail are George Gass II, 29, Javon Cortez, 21, Robert Lindsay, 32, and Braxton Lamb, 20. All four were terminated on Friday.

The firings are consistent with what WHNT News 19 has reported in our Taking Action Investigation: Bad Behavior. We know, the department arrested a former jailer for allegedly bringing a cell phone to an inmate.

Our investigation exposed a number of problems within the jail including ritual fighting, drug use and access to cell phones to the degree that inmates have sent out a number of videos and pictures on social media.

The commission office reported Gass, Cortez and Lamb just started working in the jail on May 29, 2018. They said Lindsay started in May 2017.

We did learn the sheriff’s office recently hired a jailer on July 10, 2018.

Including the recent hire, there are now 13 positions open for corrections officers in the Marshall County jail, meaning nearly half of the 28 positions are unfilled.

We’ve repeatedly tried to contact Sheriff Scott Walls about the problems. He’s not responded to multiple requests for an interview.