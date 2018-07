Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- 'It's time,' says Todd May. The director of Marshall Space Flight Center is leaving that job, and NASA at the end of the month. He'll take another job in the civilian defense community.

May says he's leaving marshall at a great time because work on the space launch system is proceeding well. He's excited about the status of the work on the system.

He's also pleased with the strides being taken by companies in the commercial spaceflight sector.