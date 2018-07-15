It’s National Ice Cream Day! Find deals for July 15
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Not only is it National Ice Cream Month, but Sunday, July 15 is National Ice Cream Day.
With this heat, we can all use a cool sweet treat. President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July for the dessert.
Here are some deals you can enjoy across the Tennessee Valley:
Baskin-Robbins:
BOGO (buy one, get one) cones, $0.99 sundaes, or $2 off a medium milkshake if you get the app
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream:
New Sweet Rewards Loyalty Club Members get a $3 reward toward your ice cream purchase
Cold Stone Creamery:
BOGO coupons available for new and existing email club members; plus, they are offering a $10 eGift with the purchase of $30 in gift cards online
Dairy Queen:
If you download the DQ app and register for an account, you get a small free Blizzard at participating locations; the app also offers weekly exclusives
Dippin’ Dots:
You get a free mini cup of the famous flavorful dots during a two hour window at select stores
RaceTrac:
Kids under 12 get a free kids-sized ice cream at locations with Swirl World treat centers. Sixteen oz. cups are also available for $3 through the end of July
Sam’s Club:
From 11am – 6pm Sunday and Monday, you can get free samples of the ICEE float at all locations
Snow Monkey:
Online orders of the ice cream alternative are 25% off with the code ISCREAM25
Whole Foods:
Get 2 of any Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti pints for $6 (dairy and non-dairy options); Amazon Prime Members get an extra 10% off