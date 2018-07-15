× It’s National Ice Cream Day! Find deals for July 15

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Not only is it National Ice Cream Month, but Sunday, July 15 is National Ice Cream Day.

With this heat, we can all use a cool sweet treat. President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July for the dessert.

Here are some deals you can enjoy across the Tennessee Valley:

Baskin-Robbins:

BOGO (buy one, get one) cones, $0.99 sundaes, or $2 off a medium milkshake if you get the app

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream:

New Sweet Rewards Loyalty Club Members get a $3 reward toward your ice cream purchase

Cold Stone Creamery:

BOGO coupons available for new and existing email club members; plus, they are offering a $10 eGift with the purchase of $30 in gift cards online

In honor of National Ice Cream Day we are offering a FREE $10 eGift with the purchase of $30 in Gift Cards online! This offer will only be good on July 15th, so don’t miss your chance. Order here: https://t.co/Sr0Hn5MhlL pic.twitter.com/Y3FP6r6pwG — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) July 13, 2018

Dairy Queen:

If you download the DQ app and register for an account, you get a small free Blizzard at participating locations; the app also offers weekly exclusives

Dippin’ Dots:

You get a free mini cup of the famous flavorful dots during a two hour window at select stores

RaceTrac:

Kids under 12 get a free kids-sized ice cream at locations with Swirl World treat centers. Sixteen oz. cups are also available for $3 through the end of July

Sam’s Club:

From 11am – 6pm Sunday and Monday, you can get free samples of the ICEE float at all locations

Snow Monkey:

Online orders of the ice cream alternative are 25% off with the code ISCREAM25

Whole Foods:

Get 2 of any Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti pints for $6 (dairy and non-dairy options); Amazon Prime Members get an extra 10% off