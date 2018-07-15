Humid And Stormy Weather Persists To Start the Work Week

We’re in for more heat and humidity for the next few days! Daytime highs stay in the low-to-middle 90s with a heat index over 100ºF Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The humidity will be particularly thick Sunday afternoon over regions that received heavy rainfall on Saturday, like the Shoals. This is where a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11AM through 6PM (for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties in Alabama). As always be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat!

Some of us could see our temperatures knocked back a few degrees, but only if you get a pop-up storm over your community. More widely scattered, but locally-heavy, downpours are expected this afternoon: 30 to 60 minutes’ worth of very heavy rainfall, cloud-to-ground lightning, and wind gusts over 30 miles per hour are all possible in the spots where it actually rains. Some neighborhoods will get as much as 1-2 inches of rain while others within a few miles get nothing at all.

Track heavy storms as they develop with our interactive radar and with alerts from Live Alert 19!

More Stormy Weather Ahead: A front is currently stalled to the northwest of Alabama, leaving us in the soupy air southeast of the front. This allows for the daily afternoon storm chances to continue through the start of work week, but we might see a brief change of pace midweek.

By Monday evening the front to our north will start drifting southward toward the Tennessee Valley, before finally moving through on Tuesday. With the front approaching we’ll see a better chance of scattered and storms throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday, with heavier storms more likely during the afternoon hours from 2PM-6PM. Once the front moves south Tuesday night storm chances will leave with it.

Summertime ‘cold’ fronts:

As the cold front pushes farther south on Wednesday drier air will follow behind it, but it won’t be much cooler. Genuinely cooler air simply has a hard time making it south during the summer, as the upper level wind flow keeps that air locked up north.

It will feel a little nicer outside though behind the front. The drier air means lower rain chances Wednesday and Thursday PLUS lower humidity! Try to enjoy the brief break from the muggy air because it will return by next weekend.