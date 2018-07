Flash Flood Warning Issued Sunday Afternoon

A line of heavy storms remained stationary for several hours over Limestone, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties Sunday morning and produced over 3 inches of rainfall according to radar estimates.

This amount of rain within 3-4 hours could cause localized flash flooding. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has since issued a Flash Flood Warning through Sunday afternoon for a section of each county including eastern Lawrence, southern Limestone, and northwestern Morgan.

The full warning from the NWS is listed below: