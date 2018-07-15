Dozens gather in Huntsville to honor homicide victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-- On Sunday evening, the Homicide Survivors Program welcomed the community to Big Spring Park for a vigil.

Dozens gathered to remember victims who were killed in the community. Many wore t-shirts with pictures of loved ones they lost.

Families and Huntsville police officers talked about how violence has impacted them during the vigil. They also shared some of the most effective ways to cope with loss.

"It's not easy having someone who was shot and murdered. Especially a teenager. It's never going to get better," Tammy Thornton said. "It's just not going to go away. The pain is always going to be there." Thornton's nephew, Brandon Thornton, was shot and killed at her home in January.

As the vigil came to a close, families released white balloons into the air to remember their loved ones.