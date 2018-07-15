Alert Issued for Alabama Boutique that Sells Monogrammed Goods

Better Business Bureau Serving Central & South Alabama has issued an alert regarding an online retailer that sells monogrammed goods, boutique clothing, and farmhouse decor at discounted prices. ‘Frogs and Frills’ sells their products on their website, Facebook and Instagram. BBB has received 60 complaints and 29 negative reviews on the business from victims all over the United States, 14 of those from Alabama residents.

One Alabama consumer said she first heard about the company through a “Daily Deal” promotion on their Facebook page. The post was advertising a monogrammed hat at a discount price with a shipping time of two weeks. After five weeks had passed without receiving the hat, the consumer reached out to the business and was told her hat had been sent to another customer by accident and a replacement hat was on its way. Two more weeks went by with no hat, tracking number or refund. As a result, the consumer filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

Additional complainants report paying for products and either receiving the wrong product or not receiving the purchased product at all. In addition, there is a pattern of complaints reporting consistent difficulty contacting the business to resolve the issues at hand.

Upon further investigation, the BBB found that the business is no longer located at the address listed on their website and social media. After numerous attempts to contact the owner, the BBB was assured that the company is working diligently to review all complaints filed within the past three years.

BBB would like to remind consumers to research online retailers before doing business and to always file a complaint on bbb.org when they are wronged by a business.

Consider the following tips before conducting business with an online retailer:

Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. If the site is missing contact information, that is a red flag. Check out retailers at bbb.org before you shop.

Source: BBB serving Central & South Alabama

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org