Police continue to investigate double homicide in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.- A double homicide investigation continues in Guntersville after police say they found Marie Martin and her great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee dead at a home on Mulberry Street.

Police say Martin was looking after Colton when it appears someone came into her home and killed them. Neighbors are understandably shaken.

"It could've easily been anybody down here, you know," said Brad Bruner, one of Martin's neighbors. We're all used to a quiet neighborhood. It's family down here, man."

The town's police chief says they almost never see a case as graphic as this.

"We have a 7-year-old boy who's been brutally murdered, along with his grandmother," Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said. "That's pretty tough on anybody. A lot of us have been doing this for a long time."

Guntersville police say a vehicle was stolen from Martin's home. Authorities later found the vehicle and arrested the driver, Christopher Chambers, as a person of interest.

"He was known in this area and had been coming and going from this area for some time," Peterson said.

Peterson says so far, they don't have any other suspects.

"You see it in the movies, you see it on the news, but when it's in your neighborhood, it's crazy man," Bruner said.