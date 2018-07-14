× Fayetteville, TN man added to TBI’s ‘Top Most Wanted’ list

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Lincoln County man to it’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Officials are actively searching for 50-year-old William Barnard Hawk of Fayetteville, Tennessee. Hawk is accused of attempted criminal homicide in connection to an incident that occurred in the Park City area earlier today according to TBI.

Hawk is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe Hawk may be driving a 2014 electric-blue Nissan Sentra with temporary tags.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). You could receive a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to his arrest.