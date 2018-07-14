Decatur woman dead after late night shooting, 2 teenagers arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police officers arrested and charged two teenagers Saturday in a fatal shooting that left a woman dead. According to officials, 27-year-old Charity Fennell from Decatur lost her life after meeting with 17-year-old Hassan Erskine and 18-year-old Terran Burt.

According to authorities, Fennell connected with Erskine and Burt through social media and the three planned to meet Friday in front of a vacant house on Williamsburg Dr. for a drug deal.

Around 8 p.m. Friday night, not long after meeting, Fennell was shot and suffered from life-threatening injuries according to officials. Police say Fennell died Saturday from her injuries after Erskine and Burt were booked into jail.

Erskine and Burt are charged with assault and first-degree robbery. Officials say investigators are now seeking capital murder warrants for them both.