Tomato Sandwich Day hits local farmers markets

You start with two slices of tasty bread, top it with your favorite brand of mayo, add some freshly sliced heirloom tomatoes, and you’ve got yourself a “mater sandwich.”

Tomato sandwiches are a summer staple in the South. “What mayonnaise is the ‘right’ mayo to use?” is a hotly contested argument among tomato sandwich fans.

Several local farmers markets will host annual Tomato Sandwich Day this year.

The Colbert County Extension will be hosting their Annual Tomato Sandwich Day this Saturday, July 14, in conjunction with Second Saturdays in downtown Tuscumbia. The sandwich, chips, and drink will be served at no cost, but they are accepting donations for the Colbert County 4-H programs.

The Athens Saturday Market located on West Green Street also plans to host a Tomato Sandwich Day on July 14. The Silver Silos will be performing for the event from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The Morgan County/Decatur Farmers Market will be hosting their Tomato Day on Saturday, July 21 from 9 a.m. until noon. The market is located on 1st Avenue in downtown Decatur.