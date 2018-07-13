× Toffee finds new home with family that helped rescue her

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s official! Toffee has found a forever home.

According to Cheri Mead with A New Leash on Life, a rescuer that helped save Toffee after she fell down a hole has welcomed her into their home.

Toffee made national news when she fell down a 50-foot hole in her foster parent’s yard on Lenlock Drive in Huntsville. Toffee was trapped for over 30 hours before rescue crews were able to pull her out.

Mead says six of Toffee’s litter mates are still up for adoption. If you’re interested in meeting them and potentially taking one home they will be at Petsmart in Jones Valley Saturday, July 14 from 12-4 p.m. and Sunday, July 15 from 1-4 p.m.