The first ever Jackson County Jubilee will be held on Saturday, July 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Through art, a color run and different homegrown products; Jackson County is celebrating their community with its first-ever jubilee.

It's in honor of Alabama's Bicentennial and a day for everyone around North Alabama to come out and enjoy the culture of their county. "We're focusing on all things handmade, homegrown, and just showing the pride in Jackson County. All of our vendors are from Jackson County and they're bringing their handmade home grown items," said Meg Nippers, coordinator of the event.

Outside of the vendors set up downtown, along with different children's events, Scottsboro is also hosting a color run. "We're going to start the morning off with a color fun run. It's about a 2.3 mile run. It's going to be hot. It's going to be fun," said Nippers. "We're going to throw color on our runners."

The money raised from the jubilee will go into the Scottsboro's downtown mural fund. "You know a lot of cities now are getting murals downtown, interactive ones that people can go take a picture by or historic ones. That's how the idea got started."

Now that Scottsboro is apart of Main Street Alabama, their team is finding different ways to make their downtown area more inviting. "I just think it brightens up your community," said Nippers. "It makes people feel more at home. It makes them want to come down and take pictures and stay a little longer."

Jackson County Jubilee will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the square in Scottsboro. If anyone wants to participate in the color run, registration starts at 9 a.m. and it's $25. There's also a few spots left, if anyone wants to be a vendor at the event.