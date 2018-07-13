× Stranded motorist arrested in Albertville, Detective says he tried to steal his vehicle

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville Police Department arrested a possible stranded motorist on July 13 . Investigators say the man tried to steal the detective’s vehicle while he and another person pushed the disabled truck out of the way.

APD charged Octavio Lopez Altamirano, 24, on Friday morning with First-degree Theft of Property.

Chief of Police Jamie Smith says the incident happened on Highway 75. He says the detective lost sight of Altamirano on South Broad Street and found him in the driver’s seat of his Tahoe. This happened while the detective and a “concerned citizen” were pushing his Nissan pickup.

The 24-year-old reportedly put the vehicle into reverse which caused the doors to lock. Police say he then began to drive the vehicle away from the area but stopped. This gave the unidentified law enforcement official a chance to call for help.

When officers arrived, they removed the driver (Altamirano) from the seat, struggled with him briefly and took him into custody.

Altamirano is in Albertville City Jail with no bond listed. The Chief says other charges are possibly pending.