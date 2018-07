Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Looking for a way to support local theater? The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be taking the stage starting next week at Lee High School's Main Stage.

You and your family will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the musical. Showtimes are as follows:

July 20 -28 at 7 p.m.

July 21, 27 at 2 p.m.

July 22, 29 at 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.