Authorities safely locate 3 abducted sisters from Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms that all three children have been safely located. Our news partners at WBMA report their non-custodial mother, Derick Irisha Brown, is in custody.

In Fairfield where chase ended after a noncustodial mother abducted her 3 children at gun point according to authorities. @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/QdOpUzrSQ4 — Andrew Donley (@Andrewabc3340) July 13, 2018

BREAKING: Derick Irisha Brown is in custody — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) July 13, 2018

Previously reported

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating twins, Heavenly and Heaven Brown, and their younger sister, Blessing Nail.

Authorities say all three were taken at gunpoint from a home in Jefferson County by their non-custodial mother, 27 -year-old Derick Irisha Brown.

Heavenly and Heaven are 5-year-old black females. Blessing is a 2-year-old black female. Pictures of the children were not immediately available.

Derick is 5’6″ tall, weighs about 180 lbs and has brown eyes and black hair.

Derick is reported to have family in Fulton County, Dekalb County, and Decatur, Georgia. Authorities say she is possibly driving a gray Buick SUV that is van like in appearance with black trim an unknown tag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing children or their mother is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or call 911.