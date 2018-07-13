Fundraiser supporting nonprofit fostering Toffee wraps up soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - It has been two weeks since the world focused its attention on a puppy trapped in a hole at a home in south Huntsville.

After more than 30 hours of being trapped underground rescuers were eventually able to free Toffee who is deaf and partially blind.

And while Toffee had a very happy ending a local artist is hoping to also create a positive impact on the nonprofit that is fostering the puppy.

Local artist and animal lover Dustin Timbrook was inspired by the rescue effort. And that's why he created this fundraiser.

The moment Toffee was lifted from the hole went viral and the world was watching.

He was inspired to commemorate the moment he saw as now part of Huntsville's history. But Timbrook wanted to do it for a good cause. He drew up a design to go on t-shirts and posters.

"It would have not been alright for me to do it to make money for myself, so I was like we'll see what it does and we'll take that money and then give it to them," Dustin Timbrook said.

So far he has raised more than $2,300 for the nonprofit, A New Leash on Life.

The shirts are available to order through the company Teespring and all of the profits are going to the organization fostering Toffee. The shirts are $25 and come in 5 different colors.

If anyone would like to order a shirt they are going to have to act fast. This is the last weekend the shirts are available to order online. Click here for the link to order the T-shirt.