Former jail warden files federal lawsuit against Morgan County sheriff, others

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A former Morgan County jail warden has filed a federal lawsuit against Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and other members of the sheriff’s office. The suit is a civil action alleging violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO Act, and violations of the First, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution.

The complaint was filed by Leon Bradley who was cleared of a misdemeanor charge of tampering with government documents in April.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators alleged that Bradley had taken law enforcement records and given them to a Morgan County blogger critical of Franklin. A judge later ruled that the sheriff and an investigator misled the court to get a search warrant.

The suit alleges that Bradley was wrongfully discharged from his job and subjected to unlawful searches and seizures.

