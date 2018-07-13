× Double homicide investigation underway in Guntersville, another person found dead across the street

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Police confirm a double homicide investigation and a separate death investigation is underway on the same street in Guntersville.

Police were called to Mulberry Street near Hackberry Street around 4:36 p.m. on Friday. Authorities confirm that two people are dead at the home.

Police say during the initial investigation, a neighbor alerted them to the fact that no one had heard from a person that lives across the street. Police made a welfare check and a person was found dead in the home.

At this time, police say they have no information if the deaths are connected.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as we work to gather more information.