Detroit man charged with drug trafficking in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man from Detroit is in custody in Huntsville on trafficking charges.

Agents with the Madison-Morgan County STAC team began investigating Forod Muhammed Rushton on suspicion that he was involved in trafficking heroin.

On July 12, agents say they discovered around 50 grams of heroin and 460 grams (over 16 lbs.) of marijuana in Rushton’s possession. The also seized $2,203 in cash.

Rushton is charged with trafficking heroin and first-degree marijuana possession. He is currently in the Madison County Jail on a $110,000 bond.