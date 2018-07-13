Decatur police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ bank robber

DECATUR, Ala. – Do you recognize this man? The Decatur Police Department needs your help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery Friday afternoon. Authorities say they consider him to be armed and dangerous, do not approach him.

Decatur police say they were called to a bank robbery around 1:30 p.m. at the CB&S Bank at 1424 6th Avenue SE.

Police say the man they are searching for is about 6 feet tall and 270-300 lbs.

If you have any information, please call Detective Young at (256) 341-4638.