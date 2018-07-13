× Daniel Spurgeon returns to Lauderdale County for prosecution for child sex abuse charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – It’s one of the most troubling cases of child sex abuse the Shoals has seen in a long time. A husband and wife stand accused of abusing adopted and foster children in their custody. On Friday a significant development in the case occurred.

Since his indictment on dozens of charges nearly a year ago in Lauderdale County, Daniel Wayne Spurgeon has been in Florida facing criminal charges there; that has now changed.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, a transport unit left Ft. Myers, Florida at 5 a-m Friday morning headed back to Florence. Circuit Judge Gil Self ordered the transport of Daniel Spurgeon to face criminal charges.

In August of 2017, Daniel Spurgeon was indicted on a wide range of felonies. They include aggravated child abuse, human trafficking, rape, sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, and sexual torture.

Florence police say the abuse happened inside the Spurgeon home; the victims were children the husband and wife were supposed to be overseeing.

In 2016, the Spurgeon’s moved to Florida with the adopted and foster children. Contact with police there led to the arrests of Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon. Those arrests launched an investigation by Florence police.

Jenise Spurgeon was also indicted in 2017 in Lauderdale County and has a trial date in August. She has already posted bond in Lauderdale County and is living in Florida with family. Prosecutors say her trial will be delayed so they can focus on bringing Daniel Spurgeon to trial first.

Judge Gil Self has already set a bond of just over a $251,000 for him. According to court documents filed in Lauderdale County, Daniel Spurgeon will have to be transported back to Florida for prosecution once all court proceedings are complete in Lauderdale County.