Cement truck overturns on Governors West, spills water by Madison Boulevard exit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Crews are on the scene of a wreck early Friday in Huntsville. Westbound lanes coming off Interstate-565 to Madison Boulevard are affected.

WHNT’s Jeff Gray reports a Ready Mix USA cement truck overturned on Governors West around 5:06 a.m. The vehicle is spilling water after what looks like he turned too sharp.

One driver was involved.

No injuries have been reported.

Huntsville wreck update: Hwy 20 at Governors West overturned cement truck with diesel fuel leaking. Westbound lanes coming off I-565 to Madison Blvd effected. @whnt pic.twitter.com/tFc71cSxZZ — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) July 13, 2018

Huntsville wreck: Hwy 20 at Governors West car in the ditch possible entrapment. @whnt — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) July 13, 2018