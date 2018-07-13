× Authorities search for Colbert County inmate who walked off work release

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – An inmate escaped from the work release program in Colbert County. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms authorities are searching for Tobby Randall Blackstock who left from an assigned job in Tuscumbia around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 13.

Blackstock is described as being 40-years-old, 5’10” tall, weighing 160 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black shoes. He has tattoos on both arms.

Blackstock was in custody at the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center on third-degree burglary charges.

If you have any information about Blackstock’s location, please notify your local law enforcement agency, or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.