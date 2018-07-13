× AA&M: Head softball coach resigns, search for new coach to begin immediately

NORMAL, Ala. — Alabama A&M University accepted a resignation Friday from their head softball coach. They announced the search for a new coach would begin immediately.

The university, in Normal, tweeted at 9:15 a.m. Nakeya Hall would no longer lead the Lady Bulldogs softball team.

Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks states his appreciation on Hall’s dedication.

“I want to thank Coach Hall for her commitment and service to Alabama A&M University, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks stated, in a release.

She led the team for five straight years, according to AA&M.

Nakeya Hall Resigns as Alabama A&M Head Softball Coach https://t.co/uFgA2772dr — Ala. A&M Athletics (@AAMUBulldogs) July 13, 2018