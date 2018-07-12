× Woman dies two weeks after lightning struck her in Hampton Cove

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County woman has died after being in a coma for two weeks. Lightning hit Jo Somers, 73, during a storm on June 28, while she was inspecting a seawall under construction in the Hampton Cove neighborhood.

Family members told us Somers was a local civil engineer who was a pioneer for women in her industry.

Neighbors say Somers was standing under a tree when the lightning struck, critically injuring her. HEMSI emergency crews took her to the Huntsville Hospital Trauma Unit.