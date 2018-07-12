We now know who’s attending 2018 SEC Media Days
ATLANTA, Ga. – SEC Media Days begin Monday, July 16 in Atlanta and the SEC office released the names of the student athletes who will be in attendance. Along with the players, each head coach will be available to the media.
WHNT News 19 will be there to bring you extensive coverage on air, online, and on our mobile app. Watch for a daily live blog as well as behind-the-scenes pictures showing the excitement that is SEC Football.
SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday
- 11:30 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Texas A&M
- 2:00 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. Kentucky and LSU
Tuesday
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. Steve Shaw, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
- 9:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Georgia and Ole Miss
- 1:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Arkansas and Florida
Wednesday
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. David Fletcher, Football Bowl Association
- 8:40 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Bill Hancock, Executive Director College Football Playoff
- 9:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Mississippi State and Tennessee
- 1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Rosalyn Durant, SEC Network
- 1:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Alabama and Missouri
Thursday
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. Mike Griffith, Football Writers Association of America
- 8:40 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Steve Hatchell, National Football Foundation
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Auburn, Vanderbilt, and South Carolina
Organizers of SEC Media Days say the times listed are tentative. Events will shift as needed.
Below is a list of participants for each school (in alphabetical order)
Alabama
- Head Coach Nick Saban
- Damien Harris, Sr., RB
- Anfernee Jennings, Jr., LB
- Ross Pierschbacher, Sr., C
Arkansas
- Head Coach Chad Morris
- Hjalte Froholdt, Sr., OL
- Dre Greenlaw, Sr., LB
- Santos Ramirez, Sr., S
Auburn
- Head Coach Gus Malzahn
- Jarrett Stidham, Jr., QB
- Deshaun Davis, Sr., LB
- Dontavius Russell, Sr., DL
Florida
- Head Coach Dan Mullen
- David Reese II, Jr., LB
- Martez Ivey, Sr., OL
- Cece Jefferson, Sr., DL
Georgia
- Head Coach Kirby Smart
- Terry Godwin, Sr., WR
- Jonathan Ledbetter, Sr., DE
- J.R. Reed, Jr. DB
Kentucky
- Head Coach Mark Stoops
- Josh Allen, Sr., LB
- C.J. Conrad, Sr., TE
- Benny Snell Jr., Jr., RB
LSU
- Head Coach Ed Orgeron
- Foster Moreau, Sr., TE
- Rashard Lawrence DE, Jr., DE
- Devin White, Jr., LB
Ole Miss
- Head Coach Matt Luke
- Josiah Coatney, Jr., DT
- Sean Rawlings, Sr., C
- Jordan Ta’amu, Sr., QB
Mississippi State
- Head Coach Joe Moorhead
- Nick Fitzgerald, Sr., QB
- Gerri Green, Sr., DE
- Mark McLaurin, Sr., S
Missouri
- Head Coach Barry Odom
- Drew Lock, Sr., QB
- Terry Beckner, Jr., Sr., DL
- Terez Hall, Sr., LB
South Carolina
- Head Coach Will Muschamp
- Jake Bentley, Jr., QB
- Deebo Samuel, Sr., WR
- D.J. Wonnum, Jr., DL
Tennessee
- Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt
- Kyle Phillips, Sr., DL
- Marquez Callaway, Jr., WR
- Eli Wolf, Jr., TE
Texas A&M
- Head Coach Jimbo Fisher
- Kingsley Keke, Sr., DL
- Erik McCoy, Jr., OL
- Trayveon Williams, Jr., RB
Vanderbilt
- Head Coach Derek Mason
- Kyle Shurmur, Sr., QB
- Justin Skule, Sr., OT
- LaDarius Wiley, Sr., S