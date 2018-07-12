× We now know who’s attending 2018 SEC Media Days

ATLANTA, Ga. – SEC Media Days begin Monday, July 16 in Atlanta and the SEC office released the names of the student athletes who will be in attendance. Along with the players, each head coach will be available to the media.

WHNT News 19 will be there to bring you extensive coverage on air, online, and on our mobile app. Watch for a daily live blog as well as behind-the-scenes pictures showing the excitement that is SEC Football.

SEC Media Days Schedule

Monday

11:30 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Texas A&M

2:00 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. Kentucky and LSU

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. Steve Shaw, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials

9:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Georgia and Ole Miss

1:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Arkansas and Florida

Wednesday

8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. David Fletcher, Football Bowl Association

8:40 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Bill Hancock, Executive Director College Football Playoff

9:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Mississippi State and Tennessee

1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Rosalyn Durant, SEC Network

1:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Alabama and Missouri

Thursday

8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. Mike Griffith, Football Writers Association of America

8:40 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Steve Hatchell, National Football Foundation

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Auburn, Vanderbilt, and South Carolina

Organizers of SEC Media Days say the times listed are tentative. Events will shift as needed.

Below is a list of participants for each school (in alphabetical order)

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

Damien Harris, Sr., RB

Anfernee Jennings, Jr., LB

Ross Pierschbacher, Sr., C Arkansas Head Coach Chad Morris

Hjalte Froholdt, Sr., OL

Dre Greenlaw, Sr., LB

Santos Ramirez, Sr., S Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn

Jarrett Stidham, Jr., QB

Deshaun Davis, Sr., LB

Dontavius Russell, Sr., DL Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen

David Reese II, Jr., LB

Martez Ivey, Sr., OL

Cece Jefferson, Sr., DL Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart

Terry Godwin, Sr., WR

Jonathan Ledbetter, Sr., DE

J.R. Reed, Jr. DB Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops

Josh Allen, Sr., LB

C.J. Conrad, Sr., TE

Benny Snell Jr., Jr., RB LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron

Foster Moreau, Sr., TE

Rashard Lawrence DE, Jr., DE

Devin White, Jr., LB Ole Miss Head Coach Matt Luke

Josiah Coatney, Jr., DT

Sean Rawlings, Sr., C

Jordan Ta’amu, Sr., QB Mississippi State Head Coach Joe Moorhead

Nick Fitzgerald, Sr., QB

Gerri Green, Sr., DE

Mark McLaurin, Sr., S Missouri Head Coach Barry Odom

Drew Lock, Sr., QB

Terry Beckner, Jr., Sr., DL

Terez Hall, Sr., LB South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp

Jake Bentley, Jr., QB

Deebo Samuel, Sr., WR

D.J. Wonnum, Jr., DL Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt

Kyle Phillips, Sr., DL

Marquez Callaway, Jr., WR

Eli Wolf, Jr., TE Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher

Kingsley Keke, Sr., DL

Erik McCoy, Jr., OL

Trayveon Williams, Jr., RB Vanderbilt Head Coach Derek Mason

Kyle Shurmur, Sr., QB

Justin Skule, Sr., OT

LaDarius Wiley, Sr., S