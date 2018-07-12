× Toyota-Mazda halts construction on plant due to endangered fish in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A Toyota-Mazda plant spokesperson confirms Thursday construction is halted in North Alabama after a lawsuit was filed on June 11.

Toyota official Kim Ogle says this morning “they have temporarily suspended construction,” after the Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Center claims USFWS failed to protect the habitat for spring pygmy sunfish under the Endangered Species Act in eastern Limestone County.

Ogle adds the company does not believe “additional technical surveys” would not take long to complete.

“We anticipate that this will be a short-term suspension and that construction will resume shortly with minimal disruption,” Ogle said, in an email.