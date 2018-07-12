× Stormy Daniels faces misdemeanor charges after she’s arrested at a strip club in Ohio

(CNN) — Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Ohio early Thursday and faces three counts of illegally touching a patron, court records show.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted Thursday that his client was taken into custody while performing in Columbus.

“She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a nonsexual manner! Are you kidding me?” Avenatti tweeted.

“They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities.”

Under Ohio law, an employee who regularly appears nude or seminude on the premises of a sexually oriented business is not allowed to touch anyone who’s not a family member while nude or seminude at that business.

Avenatti said Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested while “performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs.”

“This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation,” his tweet said. “We will fight all bogus charges.”

Daniels posted a $6,054 bail and was released, according to court records. Documents on the Franklin County Municipal Court website show that she will be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m.

Last month, the Sirens Gentlemen’s Club posted on its website that Daniels was scheduled to perform there Wednesday and Thursday. A person who answered the phone at the club declined to comment.

Daniels made headlines worldwide for allegedly having an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 — and for the $130,000 she says she received from his attorney in 2016 in exchange for her silence about the alleged sexual encounter. Trump has denied the affair happened.

She is suing Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to be released from a nondisclosure agreement that she says she signed days before the 2016 presidential election to prevent her from publicly discussing the alleged affair.

Avenatti alleges the payment was a violation of campaign finance law and was designed to suppress speech. Trump has said he personally reimbursed Cohen for that payment.