× Six train cars derail in Wawbeek, spill paper and plastic pellets

WAWBEEK, Ala. — WKRG reports Wednesday night several train cars derailed in Escambia County on Highway 31. A portion of the main highway is closed until 4 p.m Thursday to clear the scene.

Six train cars are off their rails since 6 p.m. in Wawbeek between Canoe and Sardis Church Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Mike Lambert says one railcar had plastic pellets while five carried paper – all spilled.

The Chief Deputy said one railcar is almost on Highway 31.

No injuries were reported.