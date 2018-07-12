× Man faces attempted robbery charges in Boaz, multiple vehicle thefts in two counties

BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz police say a man admitted to an attempted gas station robbery and to stealing two vehicles.

Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said Aaron Joe Champion attempted to rob a Minit Man gas station. Officers say he went into the store with a shirt wrapped around his face and another shirt wrapped around his hand.

Gaskin said Champion told the store clerk he had a gun, and to give him all of the money. The clerk refused and officers say he took off. A vehicle was later located abandoned at a nearby business and determined to be stolen from Sardis City.

Gaskin said a few hours later, Sardis City police officers spotted a vehicle stopped in the road. Police later learned that vehicle was stolen shortly after the attempted robbery in Boaz. A Sardis City police officer saw Champion running down a nearby road, stopped him, and took him to the Sardis City Police Department to be interviewed.

Gaskin said Champion admitted to officers that he had tried to rob the Minit Man “because he was poor.” He also admitted to the theft of the two vehicles, one from Sardis City and one from Boaz. Gaskin added during his crime spree, Champion also burglarized another vehicle and stole a gun from that vehicle.

Champion is facing charges for attempted robbery first degree, theft of property first degree, theft of property second degree, and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Champion is currently in the Etowah County Jail on charges out of Sardis City. There Champion is charged with theft of property first degree, theft of property second degree, fraudulent use of a credit card, and receiving stolen property first degree. Those charges are in addition to the warrants obtained by the Boaz Police Department. Once Champion is released from the Etowah County Jail he will be transferred to the Marshall County Jail on the Boaz charges.

Gaskin said close working relationships between the Boaz Police Department and the Sardis City Police Department helped to solve multiple crimes in two different cities and counties.