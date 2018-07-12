× Judge dismisses lawsuit over Steve Marshall over campaign funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A judge in Montgomery has dismissed a lawsuit Alabama GOP Attorney General candidate Troy King filed against incumbent Attorney General Steve Marshall.

King had filed a lawsuit in Montgomery Circuit Court asking a judge to block Marshall from spending any money — around $730,000 – from his biggest donor, the Republican Attorneys General Association, RAGA.

Troy King released the following statement after the Judge’s decision to dismiss the case: