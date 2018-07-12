Florence road rage shooting remains unsolved; victim recovering

FLORENCE, Ala. – A road rage shooting which injured a woman in Florence last week remains unsolved. Florence police are still hopeful the public can shed some light on the person who shot a Colbert County 911 dispatcher while in a truck.

A dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze thought to be involved in the road rage shooting on July fourth is the only concrete clue Florence police have.

Investigators say the Cruze chased down the victims along Chisholm Road at 1:15 in the morning. As the victims stopped their truck on Malone Circle, someone jumped out of the Cruze and began shooting.

20-year-old Cassie Sartain was hit in the neck by one of the bullets. She has been a 911 dispatcher in Colbert County for six months. Sartain continues to recover after being released from the hospital.

Florence police urge anyone with information on the shooter or the Chevy Cruze to reach out, and operators are standing by to take down your tips.

There are three easy ways to pass along information to the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. By phone, dial (256)386-8685; you can send a detailed text message to 274637 (CRIMES), or the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page now accepts anonymous tips. Each tip is eligible for a cash reward.