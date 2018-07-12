Employees cited for not washing hands and storing items from home at local restaurants

On this week's restaurant ratings, we stopped in Boaz and Albertville.

Marshall County - (Scores shown are from the most recent health department report)

Hardee's

1771 US HWY 431, Boaz, AL 35957

Score: 77

Violations:

Broken wires on vat skimmer and flour sifter as well as cracked and acutely dented pans.

Food was held at improper temperatures. Tomato at 70°, Lettuce at 68°, Cheese at 51° and no timers in place.

No paper towels at hand sink Violation corrected that day.

Employees failing to wash hands. Violation corrected that day.



When we spoke to the manager she was unable to confirm if anything had been fixed due to company policy. The inspection was done on July 5.

Sandwich Host Restaurant

212 E Main St, Albertville, AL 35950

Score: 83

Home canned product stored with restaurant food in the same cooler. Violation corrected that day.

Pudding holding at 95 degrees. Violation corrected that day.

No soap at hand sink in men's restroom. Violation corrected that day.



The manager confirmed all violations were fixed and did not want to comment further. The inspection was done on June 18.

Madison County

Clean Plate Winner:

Lawler's Barbecue Express

11310 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35803

Score: 98