Democrats host candidate forum in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Although the runoff is in a few days, many of Alabama’s statewide candidates are looking ahead to November.

This week, leaders with the fifth district Democratic party invited people to a town hall event to hear from candidates including judge Bob Vance, Will Boyd, and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

Maddox avoided a runoff election, but he’s currently trying to catch up to incumbent Governor Ivey in total fundraising.

“We more than doubled Governor Ivey in terms of total donors to our campaign. We’re proud of that because that shows momentum. And it’s more than just money. Last month, we were almost equal to Governor Ivey in terms of fundraising. So what you’re seeing in this state is more than just a blue wave,” Maddox said.

So far, Ivey has spent over $4 million on her campaign.

There are no plans yet for Maddox and Ivey to debate before November.