Charity, competition and creativity collide at Rocket Chef fundraising event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Rocket Chef returns on Monday, August 13th. The live cooking showdown serves as a dual fundraiser for Merrimack Hall's Happy Headquarters and the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center's mission is to provide visual and performing arts education, and cultural activities, to children and adults with special needs and to provide quality professional entertainment to the community. The Food Bank of North Alabama works to end hunger by offering hunger relief programs that immediately feed people in need. It also addresses the root causes of hunger through local food initiatives that foster entrepreneurship and access to healthy food.

Buy tickets now to see the local chefs put their culinary skills to the test and compete on stage. The four chefs are given mystery ingredients and have to turn it into something you'd actually want to eat. They compete in three timed rounds, preparing an appetizer, entree and dessert in front of a live audience of around 300 people.

The competing chefs for Rocket Chef 2018 are:

Since it's inception in 2014, Rocket chef has raised more than $140, 000. The proceeds are split equally and support the missions of the two benefiting non-profit organizations.