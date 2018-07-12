Build-A-Bear’s ‘Pay Your Age Day’ ends because of ‘crowds & safety concerns’

Thousands showed up to Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville this morning hoping to snag a stuffed animal from Build-A-Bear Workshop. The retailer held an event today that allowed customers to purchase “any furry friend” at the workshop for a cost equal to their age.

The local store estimated that anyone who got in line after 8:50 Thursday morning would be out of luck for getting one of the bears. The event always had the caveat of “While supplies last.”

This morning, The Build-A-Bear website posted a note saying they had to close lines at all U.S. stores. The post cited “crowd and safety concerns” as the reason for the closure.

WHNT News 19 was at Parkway Place Mall this morning during the chaos. Interactive Content Producer Noel Geiger shared this Facebook live: