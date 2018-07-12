Arab investigators working to find out who vandalized a nonprofit dedicated to helping needy families

ARAB, Ala. — Arab Police investigators are looking for the person who vandalized a nonprofit organization in Arab that’s dedicated to helping needy families in Marshall County.

Works of genuine caring go on inside Temporary Emergency Services of Arab, or TESA. “TESA is part of Marshall County Christian Services, and we have another store in Albertville, which is Second Chance,” explained store manager Crystal Scott, “We have food pantries that we help with food. When we have the funds we help with medical bills, utility bills. We’ve bought formula before, medicines. We’re just about helping the community in any way we can.”

The organization is located on Main Street in downtown Arab, and a thrift store on site helps bring in money to do that.

This week, the staff showed up in the morning to hundreds of dollars of vandalism. Someone had bashed the back door glass in.

Oddly enough, nothing was taken. But, the money to repair the damage means more to a nonprofit dedicated to helping people in need. The damage cost more than $500 to fix.

Investigators with the Arab Police Department are working to figure out who did it. “It’s pretty terrible that someone would do this to a business that gives back so much to the community and helps the community in so many different ways,” said Assistant Chief Shane Washburn.

There’s some good news to all of this. The staff put what happened on Facebook, and shortly after that someone stepped up to help. “We had the community pull together and made donations, and it’s paid for so we didn’t have to worry about anything,” Scott said. Someone also volunteered to donate security cameras for the outside of the building.

This isn’t the first time someone damaged the building. A few months ago, someone broke the air conditioner unit.

If you know anything about this latest vandalism, investigators at the Arab Police Department want to hear from you.