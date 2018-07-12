A few storms each day, and more hot weather through the weekend

Occasional thunderstorms are a part of life this time of year, and so is the heat! Huntsville hit 95ºF before 2 PM Thursday with a heat index as high as 106ºF, and that heat continues to fuel some locally-heavy thunderstorms through Thursday evening. Severe weather is unlikely with ongoing storms, but lightning, heavy rainfall and wind gusts over 30 miles per hour are possible.

Expect a fair sky overnight: lows in the mid-70s. Friday starts out warm and humid then turns hot: high around 95ºF, heat index as hot as 105ºF to 110ºF. Showers and storms develop again on Friday, and just like the past two days some of them could be heavy: big-time downpours, intense lightning and gusty winds. This kind of weather lasts into the weekend, but there are some changes that make it a little drier and less hot next week!

Weekend outlook: A 50% chance of rain at first glance might be enough for you to consider canceling outdoor plans, but don’t do it just yet! The chance of ‘scattered’ thunderstorms is 50 percent; that’s part high confidence that we see some storms in the area and part relatively low expected coverage. That means we are confident that a few storms will develop, but they will have sharp cut-off points leaving some with 1-2 inches of rain and some with zero.

The best chance of scattered storms over the weekend? They’ll kick off around 11 AM and rumble through about 8 PM; it’s unlikely that it would rain more than 45 to 60 minutes in any one given spot, so be flexible with your outdoor plans (just don’t cancel them for the chance of some rain in the area).

Next week’s weather: Still hot. Still humid. Still looking at a heat index close to 105ºF on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with that daily chance of some scattered storms. A weak front in the area and a northwesterly wind flow aloft likely enhances storms Thursday, but as the front passes it dries out some late in the week.

'Chris' in the Atlantic: Chris is now an extra-tropical cyclone moving northeast across the Atlantic away from the US coast. This will not have any impact on the beaches of the East Coast (and certainly not the Gulf Coast) this weekend.

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl have a medium chance of redeveloping into an organized tropical cyclone in the next 5 days east of the United States; at this point we do not expect this system to have a major impact to land even if it does develop further.

