13th Annual Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa set for first weekend in August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa, which raises funds for Huntsville Hospital Women and Children’s Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and invests in technology for the more than 1,000 newborns admitted annually, will take place on August 3 and 4 in Madison County.

The Miracle Bash will feature a buffet dinner, live music, and silent auction.

The next morning, hundreds of children ages four to 14 will take part in Swim for Melissa at the Hampton Cove pool.

This year's proceeds will buy a Voyager Isolette for Huntsville Hospital’s Kids Care Critical Care Transport ambulance. This innovative equipment will make sure that babies on board, some born as early as 23 weeks, have access to the most up-to-date medical technology during a time when every second counts.

Miracle Bash – Buy your tickets now!

August 3, 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Huntsville Botanical Garden Grand Hall

Swim for Melissa – Register to swim now!

August 4, 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Hampton Cove Pool

The Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund has raised more than $3.2 million from more than 8,700 donors.